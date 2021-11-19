Patrick Mahomes wary of this one player ahead of blockbuster clash against Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won their last three and are 4-1 in their last five games. Now back at the top of the AFC West with a 6-4 record, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now headed for a heavyweight matchup this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, which is sure to be one of the best matchups of the 2021 NFL season so far. The Cowboys offense rolled over the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Chiefs are also coming off a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, Mahomes, a Texas native, spoke about the fierce competition on the opposite side of the field and which players he will be keeping his eye on.

Patrick Mahomes to keep an eye on Cowboys' star cornerback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he grew up watching Dallas Cowboys games with his dad, who was a big fan of the team. Now at 26, Mahomes, a Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP, will face the Cowboys in what is expected to be one of the best games of the season.

The Cowboys offense is explosive, led by quarterback Dak Prescott. But it's the Cowboys defense and new coordinator Dan Quinn that have made the biggest difference for Dallas.

Mahomes is more than aware of what the Cowboys are capable of. Most specifically, cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs currently has eight interceptions, two of which were pick 6's. Mahomes has thrown ten interceptions this season which is near a career high for him.

Mahomes said that on Sunday he will be keeping an eye out for the standout corner because any mistake could lead to a turnover, something the Chiefs have struggled with this season.

“I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “He’s going to wait for his opportunity and usually when he gets his hands on it, he ends up making the catch so definitely a great player, someone you have to pay attention to on every single snap and try to find ways that you can have success in either other places or on him in certain areas.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have had four straight games with multiple turnovers but have seemed to turn the page recently. The last three games have been much more mistake free.

On Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and over 400 yards without an interception. Even with the improvements the Chiefs have made, Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys will still be a mammoth of a challenge.

