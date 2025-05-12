Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, captures her 2 toddlers stepping into big-sibling role in adorable new portrait

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame on Sunday. He attended the event with his mother, Randi, and wife, Brittany, who shared a sweet moment on Instagram. Brittany posted pictures of their two kids, Sterling Skye and Bronze, with their newborn sibling, Golden Raye.

While she didn’t reveal Golden’s face, the photos showed Bronze looking at the baby and Sterling kissing Golden's feet. Brittany tagged Mahomes and expressed her joy in motherhood, adding the caption:

"My greatest joy in life is being a Mama! I Thank the Lord every day for allowing me to become a mom and also choosing me to be their mom!"

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany captures her two toddlers stepping into big-sibling role in adorable new portrait

Patrick Mahomes also shared family photos on Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day. In the cover picture, he's seen holding Brittany as she smiled at the camera, while other pictures showed casual family moments. Mahomes wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day! Love you!”

Brittany reshared these photos on Instagram Stories, adding how much she loves being a mom with Mahomes by her side.

The Whitehouse High graduate, who set impressive records with over 8,000 passing yards and 90 touchdowns, was recognized for his achievements this weekend. During the ceremony, Mahomes reportedly also teased an exciting new project called “Team Mahomes".

Jackson Mahomes’ Mother’s Day Tribute and Patrick Mahomes' high school QB clash

This Mother’s Day, Jackson Mahomes shared a tribute to his mom, Randi, posting a photo of the two on IG stories with the caption,

"Happy Mother’s Day! I love you so much!!”

Patrick Mahomes, though, didn't make a public post for his mother on the occasion.

Mahomes’ high school quarterbacks coach, Ryan Cook, spoke about the early days of his football career on 365 Sports. Cook recalled the QB’s junior year at Whitehouse High School, when he competed for the starting job with his close friend Ryan Cheatham.

"His sophomore year, he was a starting safety for us. The next year, he comes in, plays quarterback,” Cook said. “It was important to me that they competed for that spot.”

Cook noted that Cheatham, in his view, had the talent to play Division I football, alluding to the level of competition Mahomes faced early in his career.

