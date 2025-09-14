Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops flirty 4-word compliment on QB's stylish gameday looks for Chiefs vs Eagles

Patrick Mahomes arrived in style at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback's gameday outfit impressed his wife, Brittany.

On Sunday, Brittany reshared a post from the Chiefs' account, featuring the quarterback's gamday look. Brittany dropped a four-word compliment.

"Whew my boy is [fire emoji]," Brittany wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops flirty 4-word compliment on QB's stylish gameday looks (Image Credit: Brittany/IG)

Mahomes wore a basic white Y-3 T-shirt from Adidas, paired with black track pants and Adidas Originals' white jellyfish sneakers. The quarterback finished his look with a black cap and accessories around his neck.

The quarterback's newly launched restaurant, Prime 1587 in Kansas City, has been in the buzz lately, having been explored by many celebrities, including Kay Adams. The sports commentator went to Mahomes' restaurant earlier this week and revealed her favourite drink from the menu.

"Had to try The Alchemy cocktail at 1587 Prime. A must-visit when in Kansas City! Loved!" Adams said via X.

Patrick Mahomes revealed the reason behind creating Taylor Swift's inspired cocktail

One of the primary highlights of Patrick Mahomes' joint venture with Travis Kelce is a cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift. Kelce previously shared that the cocktail has been named "The Alchemy," which comes from one of the titles of Taylor Swift's songs from "The Tortured Poets Department" music album.

On Wednesday, "The Drive" radio show released an interview with Mahomes. He revealed the reason behind the creation of Swift's drink at Prime 1587 restaurant.

“It's a really good drink," Mahomes said. "We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well. So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well."

Patrick Mahomes met Taylor Swift on Brittany's 30th birthday party, where the "All Too Well" singer was spotted twinning in black with the Sports Illustrated model.

