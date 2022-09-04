IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany grabs eyeballs as she flaunts visible baby bump to celebrate her 27th birthday

Patrick Mahomes seems to find unique ways of surprising his wife Brittany on every birthday. The NFL QB also makes it a point to share some special moments with his family and fans. This year was no different, with Brittany showing off her baby bump as the couple celebrated her birthday.

Although Mahomes wished "the best mom and wife" via his own Instagram account, Brittany shared some photos on her account. The young couple is known to post on social media together, providing a small glimpse into their daily lives.

The video Brittany posted only featured her and Mahomes — all smiles and seemingly in love as they celebrated her 27th birthday. The highlight, of course, was Brittany caressing her baby bump while dressed in all black.

“Cheers to 27,” Brittany wrote.

Though she has previously posted photos of her baby bump, her birthday post was all the more special due to the occasion.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany can't wait to welcome their second child into the world

Back in April, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany announced her pregnancy to the world. Both seemed extremely excited, revealing that the baby would be born during mid-season.

They even did a gender reveal earlier in June in the form of an adorable one-minute video. Their loved ones were present for the party, with everyone dressed in pastel blue and pink.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany at the AFC Championship

Like it was during Brittany's first pregnancy, Patrick Mahomes has been consistently sharing updates with his fans. The Kansas City Chiefs star has been vocal about the love he has for his family, always looking to pull off something special.

Mahomes even surprised Brittany for her birthday last year. Not only did he get outfits for her, but also managed to pull off a romantic dinner for the two. Mrs Mahomes could not stop complimenting her husband, happy to have a special celebration of her own.

"Birthday shenanigans are beginning, and I don't know where I'm going!" Brittany had said.

She was completely unaware of the plans, candidly reacting throughout. The real surprise, however, seemed to be that their friends and family had gathered to wish her. Everything was arranged as discretely as possible, aimed at making it a special 26th for her.

Interestingly, Mahomes' birthday is only a few days away, on September 17. With the season starting and their baby on the way, the Mahomes family is bound to have a fantastic year.

