Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shows off $150 Adidas 'kicks' in latest IG post

By Prasen
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:51 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shows off $150 Adidas kicks in latest IG post - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes often shares fitness videos and travel pictures on social media. On Friday, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current and former soccer player gave a glimpse of her new shoes in an Instagram story.

Brittany shared the video showing off her fresh pair of Adidas sneakers worth $150. Chiefs QB's wife captioned the story with a two-word message:

"New kicks 😍🔥".

In the video, Brittany can be seen sitting on a gym floor wearing light pink cherry-printed leggings while flaunting her white Adidas sneakers.

Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; wife Brittany Mahomes shows off $150 Adidas kicks in latest IG post [IG/@brittanylynee]
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes shows off $150 Adidas kicks in latest IG post [IG/@brittanylynee]

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are scoring big wins off the field. The couple celebrated a major trade this week as co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. They shared the same announcement on their Instagram stories as the Current acquired U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Ally Sentnor from the Utah Royals.

Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; wife Brittany shared the same announcement on their Instagram Stories [IG/@patrickmahomes &amp; @brittanylynee]
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shared the same announcement on their Instagram Stories [IG/@patrickmahomes & @brittanylynee]

The Current set a new NWSL record by trading $600,000 in guaranteed funds to acquire Ally Sentnor.

Brittany Mahomes makes comeback after back injury: “Feels SOOOO GOOD to be lifting heavy again!!!”

Brittany’s trainer Kirsty Rae shared an update this week on social media, highlighting her progress after a long recovery from a back injury.

Rae posted a video of Brittany lifting weights and praised her dedication throughout the journey.

"One of my favorite parts of this job is helping people feel better, physically and mentally, and this has been such a rewarding process with Britt. I just loveee sharing client wins/success!!!!!!," Rae wrote on her Instagram Stories.
"We are sooooooo back baby. Moving without any pain and continuing to add load!!!!!!" Rae added.
Brittany reshared the post on her own social media account and added, “Feels SOOOO GOOD to be lifting heavy again!!!”
In March 2024, Brittany revealed to followers on IG story that she had suffered a fractured back.

