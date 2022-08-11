"Should I have punched him or what?" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews' old tweet incites spiteful response from NFL fans

Brittany Mahomes, formerly Matthews, is somewhat used to being involved in interactions with fans and critics. But this time, it wasn't a tweet about a controversial call on the field or a post-game celebration. It's a post from her Twitter account from October 2020 about an interaction she had with an Amazon delivery driver. The tweet recently resurfaced and has once again become a topic of conversation.

The former college soccer player tweeted that the Amazon delivery driver yelled "Go Raiders" when he delivered a package to their home. She then put out the hypothetical question of whether she should have punched him, followed by two laughing emojis.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what? The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what?😂😂

The interaction between Matthews and the Amazon delivery driver came just days after AFC West divisional foe the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Chiefs. Which was just one of the few losses that the Kansas City Chiefs had at the start of the 2021 NFL season before making their second straight run to the Super Bowl.

Fans respond to Brittany Mahomes tweet about delivery driver

While the tweet from Brittany Mahomes was posted in good fun, there were so many opinions and insinuations about what was said. Some fans questioned what a Las Vegas Raiders fan was doing in Chiefs country.

Another Kansas City Chiefs fan, who also happens to be a delivery driver, took Brittany Mahomes' side.

Take a look below at some of the Tweets and replies to the original post.

The Real Goat Brady @TheOldSlimBrady Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what? The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what?😂😂 Yikes. Mahomes might be the first NFL player suspended as a domestic violence VICTIM with a black eye and two busted ear drums... stay safe Pat. twitter.com/BrittanyLynne/… Yikes. Mahomes might be the first NFL player suspended as a domestic violence VICTIM with a black eye and two busted ear drums... stay safe Pat. twitter.com/BrittanyLynne/…

Ron Duncan @RonDuncan7 @brittanylynne8 As a gig economy driver (Grubhub, Doordash, etc.) I pulled up to this one customer's house to deliver their order from a restaurant, and it was all decked out in Raiders stuff. They answered the door and it was wall to wall merch.



It was so hard for me to keep my mouth shut. @brittanylynne8 As a gig economy driver (Grubhub, Doordash, etc.) I pulled up to this one customer's house to deliver their order from a restaurant, and it was all decked out in Raiders stuff. They answered the door and it was wall to wall merch.It was so hard for me to keep my mouth shut.

𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊 👑 @_purple_n_gold_ @brittanylynne8 Well apparently your delivery guy is brilliant and has amazing taste @brittanylynne8 Well apparently your delivery guy is brilliant and has amazing taste

While it all seemed to be in good fun and for a laugh, some NFL fans and Twitter users may have taken it a little far. As with another tweet that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's new wife posted just recently.

In the post, the soon-to-be mom-of-two joked that she was only considering wearing pajamas to games this season. Another instance in which fans took the tweet and subsequent joke just a bit too far and made personal attacks against her and her family.

