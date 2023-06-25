The DeAndre Hopkins saga could be nearing an end soon.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is looking to convince multiple teams, and not just the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, to court him. She said on NFL Live:

“His sales job continues trying to get more teams interested at this point, because right now, we know that there are only two teams that have had DeAndre Hopkins come to their facility, that being the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.”

She added:

“I was told by sources close to the situation that Hopkins is going over some of the offers from both of those teams, the Titans and the Patriots. He’s mulling over and trying to come up with a decision with what he wants to do.”

New England fans reacted, saying that they would rather not want Hopkins on Foxboro's roster:

"If he signs, I will be completely on board, if not he's a washed-up loser who wouldn't help us anyway."

"Don't sigh him. It will be nothing but drama."

"It's time to accept it as not happening... either Hop wants more money or he doesn't really want to be part of the Patriots team."

"Yeah he isn't coming here. If he was interested he'd have put pen to paper already"

"This guy just isn't worth the risk... Injury history... PED suspension at 31... a cause for concern."

"Time to move on"

"He's money hungry and washed... Not a fan."

Why do the New England Patriots want DeAndre Hopkins?

Despite his struggles in 2022, which included a six-game ban for PED's, DeAndre Hopkins is still one of the most credentialed wide receivers on the market. He has six 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, and also led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2017, with 13. For his efforts, he has been named to the All-Pro team five times, concurrent with his Pro Bowl nominations, justifying his talents.

On the other side, the Patriots could use an upgrade to their passing attack. Head coach Bill Belichick has a track record of turning around the careers of receivers, as Randy Moss, Wes Welker, and Danny Amendola can attest to. And on a team whose highest-profile receiver is JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hopkins can immediately make a huge impact.

