After Apple TV+ debuted "The Dynasty" docu-series, former players felt Bill Belichick was given a bad edit when it came to his role in the New England Patriots success. Former Patriots' captain Matthew Slater recently expressed his displeasure with the way the documentary portrayed the former head coach.

Matthew Slater said:

"I think (The Dynasty) portrayed Coach (Belichick) in a way that was very unfair”

He continued by saying:

“I spent two days interviewing, and I said more positive things about Bill than I could imagine. Of course, they didn’t use any of that."

Slater's take on the way the series portrayed Bill Belichick comes after he too had some unpleasant comments about his former head coach.

The former wide receiver accused Bill Belichick of being a 'hypocrite" when it came to his political views and support of former President Donald Trump.

However, Slater feels Bill Belichick did have an impact on the New England Patriots overall success from their dynasty run and that should have been showcased in the documentary.

Robert Kraft and former Patriots players are unhappy with negative views of Bill Belichick

Matthew Slater's distaste with "The Dynasty" and their views of Bill Belichick comes after Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and other former players also expressed their issues with the documentary.

Robert Kraft told reporters at the NFL meetings this week that he was disappointed the documentary didn't focus more on the team's overall success and Super Bowl wins.

“Felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the controversial. … I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, the 21-game win streak. A little disappointed there wasn’t a real more positive approach.”-Robert Kraft

Kraft also endorsed Belichick's role in the Patriots' dynasty by stating that he will be enshrined in the organization's Hall of Fame in the future.

Pro Bowler Devin McCourty also echoed those sentiments when he stated that the Apple TV+ series only used content from his interviews that could have been seen as negative towards Belichick.

I felt like I got kind of duped. I watched and I was just like, man, only things I said that could come across as negative to Bill was the only thing used."-Devin McCourty

Rodney Harrison, a former Patriots safety, who won two Super Bowl titles with the team, said that he interviewed for over five hours and they used just one clip in the entire series.

I interviewed for five or six hours, I was in New York. And all they had me saying was F*** ‘em all. F*** ‘em all.’ Like, that’s it.-Rodney Harrison

Harrison also stated that he didn't finish watching the documentary because he didn't agree with the narrative.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman lashed out at former teammate Wes Welker for fueling the negative narrative against Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization.

On the Games with Names podcast, Edelman said of Welker:

“Welker painted the picture he was like the king, like he got to do anything. I remember Bill motherf--k-ng Aaron all the time. Come on, Welk. Trying to make up stories. We know you don’t like Bill. But you could clearly tell he hates Bill."

It appears that if former New England Patriots players are asked in the future to speak about the team, there are quite a few who may decline to participate.