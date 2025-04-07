Patriots Rumors: Drake Maye’s family was unhappy with Jerod Mayo drafting Joe Milton III 

The New England Patriots may have unintentionally stirred tension within their quarterback room last season.

Per The Boston Globe, Drake Maye’s family was “not thrilled” when the team used a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Joe Milton III, just weeks after investing their future in Maye as the franchise quarterback.

The move seemed to hit a nerve with Maye. After Milton got the start in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, where he threw for 241 yards and a touchdown, Maye quietly left the locker room without talking to reporters. He also didn’t show up for locker room cleanout day, adding to speculation that he wasn’t too happy with how things had played out.

“Indeed, a league source said last month at the NFL Combine that Maye’s family was not thrilled when Milton was drafted. Maye also didn’t look too pleased about giving up the Week 18 game to Milton, leaving the locker room without speaking to reporters and then skipping locker room cleanout day,” the report said.

The Patriots traded Milton to the Dallas Cowboys last week, along with a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a fifth-round selection. Reports indicate that multiple teams, including the New York Giants, Raiders, Eagles and the Steelers, showed interest in Milton. However, the Patriots honored Milton’s preference and facilitated his move to Dallas.

How the Joe Milton pick shifted the mood at the New England Patriots

Drafting Milton raised questions about the internal dynamics within the Patriots’ quarterback room. Coach Jerod Mayo emphasized the importance of competition:

“One thing we preach is competition. Everything is about competition, and nothing is given. All of it’s earned.”

However, reports suggest that Milton viewed himself as a potential starter and desired a legitimate opportunity to compete with Maye for the starting position.

This perspective may have contributed to the Patriots’ decision to trade him. Multiple reports suggest that Milton believed he was capable of challenging Maye for the top job, which didn't align with the team’s plans.

With Milton now in Dallas, the Patriots’ quarterback room is more clearly defined, with Maye positioned as the franchise’s future under center. The move aims to solidify team dynamics and ensure that all players align with the organization’s vision and direction ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

