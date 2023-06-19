Patriots star Matthew Judon warns reporter for pointing out Jack Jones’ gun hypocrisy

Jack Jones recently got himself into trouble when he was arrested at Logan Airport for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. This incident has marked him as a repeat offender with firearms charges.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Jack Jones' future with the New England Patriots, he has received support from his teammates, including Matthew Judon. Judon took to his personal Twitter account to express his support for Jones, responding to an NFL reporter who had shared an opinionated take on the situation.

Here's what Judon had to say to Dov Kleiman in support of his Patriots defensive teammate:

"Don’t let someone’s low light be you own high light. We help this turns out better for the kid"

Judon's tweet was in direct response to Kleiman pointing out some apparent hypocrisy:

"This tweet from 30 days ago didn't age well for Jack Jones"

The tweet that Kleiman is referring to was from Jack Jones' personal Twitter account. Jones shared his take on NBA superstar Ja Morant getting in trouble twice for carrying a firearm:

"@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.."

It's a bit ironic that just about a month after Jack Jones criticized Ja Morant for multiple weapons charges, he finds himself in a similar situation. Matthew Judon is not necessarily denying the irony or hypocrisy, but would rather prefer that the media stop using struggles to create storylines and generate traffic. He's simply supporting his own teammate as a good leader should do.

How long have Jack Jones and Matthew Judon been teammates?

Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon has been a member of the New England Patriots for the last two seasons after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite his relatively short time with the franchise, he's quickly emerged as one of their best defensive players as well as a team leader.

Judon's role on the team likely made him a strong influence on Jack Jones. The defensive back was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jones joined Judon's defensive unit for his rookie season last year. Both players are currently on the roster for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, although Jones' future with the team remains uncertain.

