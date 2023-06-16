“He is at least looking at $50 million in losses” - Ja Morant to lose massive fortune after 25-game suspension, NBA insider informs

On Friday morning, new developments regarding Ja Morant were brought to light. After beeing seen with a gun on social media for the second time, the league office has made the decision to suspend the All-Star point guard 25 games.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Along with missing a good portion of the regular season, Ja Morant cost himself a lot of money as well. During a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take," NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave a breakdown on the financial impact of this suspension.

"I will guesstimate that he is looking at atleast $50 million in losses, becuase he is going to face the no pay of these 25 games, the no pay for the eight games that he missed last year, and there is no doubt in my mind he would have been All-NBA had he not had this incident last season."

—@WindhorstESPN "[Ja Morant] is at least looking at $50M in losses. ... It's as bad of a penalty as we've seen in the history of professional sports." "[Ja Morant] is at least looking at $50M in losses. ... It's as bad of a penalty as we've seen in the history of professional sports."—@WindhorstESPN https://t.co/dndV7RlK2S

This upcoming season, Morant will begin the five-year, $194.3 million contract extension that he signed last summer. Prior to the suspension, his expected salary was to be around $33.5 million.

NBA player's association comes to defense of Ja Morant

While the initial reporting suspected that Ja Morant would be suspended much longer, this is still a large chunk of time. Not long after the suspension was reporting on, the NBA player's association chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Executive Director of the NBAPA spoke out on the punishment of the Memphis Grizzlies star. They stand with Morant, and feel that what the league gave him was too excessive.

"As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions t be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and imappropriate for a number of reasons including tha facts involved in this particular incident, and that is is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The National Basketball Players Association is unhappy with the length of Ja Morant’s suspension and the arbitrary nature of the conditions for his return. “We believe it’s excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons…” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio says. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The National Basketball Players Association is unhappy with the length of Ja Morant’s suspension and the arbitrary nature of the conditions for his return. “We believe it’s excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons…” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio says. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HVhFYSELne

Along with facing the 25 games, Adam Silver did state that Morant will have to complete other tasks before he is able to re-join his team on the floor. While it might seem excessive, the league is simply looking out for one of its bright young stars. As an emerging face of the NBA, attacks on his character not only impact him, but the outlook of the league as whole.

