“GIVE THAT THUG THE WHOLE SEASON” – NBA fans react honestly to Ja Morant receiving 25 game suspension for gun incident

On Friday, June 16, the NBA revealed that they would be suspending Ja Morant for 25 games. Furthermore, Morant would need to devise and execute a plan to ensure his behavior does not occur for a third time.

“Prior to his return to play, [Ja Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior,” The final sentence of the press release read.

However, it would appear that a significant amount of the league's fanbase is unimpressed with such a soft punishment. Ja Morant has now brandished a firearm on two occasions - shunning his responsibilities as a role model to the young generations.

Here's what some fans had to say.

While most fans were expecting a harsher punishment, it would seem that others are more concerned with Ja Morant being provided with help to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Here are some more reactions

Chris Paul wants to help Ja Morant.

During a June 15 episode of Uninterrupted, veteran point guard Chris Paul revealed that he would 'love to help' Ja Morant following his recent battles with controversy.

"At 19, everybody looking at you as being the head of your household," Paul said. "Also, you want me to try to be the best basketball player I gotta be. And I gotta learn how to deal with the media and I got everybody asking me for this and that. You know what I'm saying? I would love to talk to Ja."

Hopefully, Ja Morant is receptive to those who wish to help guide him. After all, until this past season, many believed that Ja Morant was the future face of the NBA. And, if we're being honest, he still could be, assuming that he puts his current issues to bed and rebuilds his trust and marketability in the coming years.

It is hoped that Ja Morant's suspension will not be marred by any additional mistakes from him, allowing him to make a comeback later in the 2023-24 season and contribute to the Memphis Grizzlies' pursuit of an NBA Championship. Despite the challenging situation, the team faced at the beginning of the season, Morant's return could potentially bolster their chances of contending for the title.

