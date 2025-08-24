"Peanut Butter Tupac is out over her skis": Jason Whitlock torches Joy Taylor after ex-Fox analyst takes brutal dig over derogatory comments

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 24, 2025 18:23 GMT
Jason Whitlock responded to Joy Taylor’s criticism, issuing a pointed message on X.

The remark came after Taylor mocked her former Fox Sports colleague during a recent appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast. When asked about Whitlock’s past comments on her appearance and skin tone, Taylor launched into a series of digs.

Whitlock responded on Saturday.

“Of course. Peanut Butter Tupac is out over her skis. Someone who cares about her needs to hold an intervention and get her out of her gangsta delusions,” he wrote.
Taylor and Whitlock both spent years at Fox Sports but left under different circumstances. Taylor’s tenure ended this summer when FS1 canceled Speak, the afternoon panel show she co-hosted, as part of a slate of programming cuts. She had been a fixture at the network for more than a decade.

Whitlock hosts a digital show for Blaze Media. His remarks about former coworkers, including Taylor, have drawn criticism from athletes such as Damian Lillard and stirred debate within sports media.

Joy Taylor questioned Jason Whitlock's media relevance

Joy Taylor targeted Jason Whitlock's broadcasting presence in her interview with Cam Newton.

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock, I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol, if I’m being honest,” Taylor said.
“No we don’t. Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not. I do not love Jason. You say what you need to say, I do not. I don’t love everybody,”
When Newton mentioned potentially meeting Whitlock in person, Taylor said:

"Where are you going to see him, a hole? He is not going outside. Where is he going to go?"

Taylor’s exit followed heightened scrutiny from a workplace lawsuit filed in January. Former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji alleged she faced harassment and claimed Taylor dismissed her concerns at a private event in 2017. Taylor denied the accusations, with her spokeswoman calling them “devoid of merit” and designed to generate attention.

The lawsuit named longtime Fox personality Skip Bayless, who was accused of making unwanted advances. Bayless, through his attorney, denied wrongdoing.

