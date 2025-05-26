Shilo Sanders wore his vlogging boots and roamed Tampa for a Sunday brunch at The Pearl. Meanwhile, he reviewed the establishment's food, the first in a series of YouTube videos.

While soaking in the Florida vibes and diving into a Southern-style menu, Shilo suddenly launched into an unexpected, hilarious anti-fly rant.

"One thing I hate is flies. This fly wants all the smoke from me right now, and I promise you, it's not going to end well for him. PETA, I don't care. This fly is about to die. When my food comes out here, he's not going to try to enjoy my food with me.”

Fans couldn’t get enough as Shilo threatened to cancel his meal if the fly touched his plate.

“I'm not sharing my food with a fly. If a fly lands on my food, it's done. I'm not eating it. I'm not touching it. I'm not eating around it. I hate flies. … Flies land on poop and try to be cool with you...” [07:15]

The 24-year-old safety, drafted by the Bucs in 2025, isn’t backing down from any type of competition this season, be it human or insect.

Shilo Sanders gets nod of approval from Bucs HC Todd Bowles

The former Colorado Buffaloes safety, who signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, earned high praise from Bowles during rookie minicamp.

“He’s very intelligent, he’s very loud,” Bowles said. “He’s got a good grasp of things day one … but you’ve got to make plays in pads.”

Shilo had a decent outing for his father, Coach Prime's Colorado, in 2024. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound safety racked up 67 tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a fumble. Coach Bowles also acknowledged the legendary shadow Shilo played under, giving a respectful nod to Deion Sanders.

“Deion understands the game … but as a father, you want your kids to be better than you were.”

The respect runs both ways. Deion said on Twitch:

“Coach Bowles is a defensive-minded guy. He’s brilliant.”

Shilo Sanders has the talent and pedigree. What he makes of it in Tampa under Bowles is up to him.

