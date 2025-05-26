"Too early to destroy a toilet”: Shilo Sanders jokes about shrimp and grits aftermath during Tampa food review

In episode 1 of "Shilo Sanders Tampa Food Tour" posted on his YouTube channel, Shilo took fans along for a brunch outing to The Pearl in downtown Tampa, where he mulled over an epic menu. The Buccaneers' rookie safety, still adjusting to Florida life, described Tampa’s vibes as giving off a mild Colorado morning.
“I'm out here in Tampa. We about to get some brunch up here. The place we're going to is called The Pearl. I'm going to give y'all a food review today... It’s like 75 degrees out here… feels like home,” he said while exploring the brunch scene. [00:00]
From chicken and waffles to clam chowder (yes, shoutout to Red Lobster), Sanders was all in on the Southern eats, though he had no love for over-the-top pancakes. However, he stumbled on an item that had him think twice - Shrimp and grits.
"They got shrimp and grits. I like shrimp and grits, but I don't know. It might be too early to destroy a toilet right now.," Sanders joked. [03:45]
Shilo Sanders gets honest on Tampa's living conditions
Shilo Sanders is getting a crash course in Florida living, and he’s not holding back about the transition.
“It’s not really the heat, it’s the humidity,” Sanders said in a YouTube video on uploaded on May 2, 2025. “You walk out of the hotel and it’s literally just—you feel like you gotta take a shower.” [14:30]
However, Shilo is embracing the grind with classic Sanders swagger.
“I’m built for Florida. Hoping my Prime Time genetics kick in,” he joked, nodding to his Hall of Fame dad, Deion Sanders, who replied: “Tampa’s a wonderful spot.”
On the field, Shilo is making his presence felt. Bucs Coach Todd Bowles praised his football IQ and vocal leadership:
“You can hear him, making calls and everything. He has a good grasp of things Day 1.”
Shilo also plans to win over the locker room—literally with snacks.
“I’m gonna be the snack guy,” he said.
Hustle, humor, and high confidence are three main factors Shilo is following to start his NFL career.
