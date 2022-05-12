"Fueling the homeless-animal crisis" - PETA slams Russell Wilson and Ciara for buying a puppy

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were quite busy on Mother's Day. The couple bought a puppy to mark the occasion and named it Bronco, according to TMZ. While the move pleased many Denver Broncos fans, it ticked off one activist group.

PETA slammed the couple in statements made to TMZ, guessing that the puppy was "new." In other words, it was taken from a breeding dog whose sole purpose was to produce puppies to be sold.

According to PETA, in buying the puppy, Russell Wilson and Ciara supported the "homeless-animal crisis." The organization called on the couple to atone by getting another animal from the pound.

As per TMZ, PETA referenced some of Ciara's songs within their statements:

“[Russell Wilson made a] One, Two Step [a reference to Ciara's 1, 2 Step] mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home... PETA is calling on the couple to 'Level Up' [another of Ciara's songs] on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis.”

Russell Wilson's career in the NFL

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson, the latest addition to the Denver Broncos, was initially drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The original starter was expected to be Matt Flynn, a backup for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. However, Wilson beat out the veteran for the starting role.

At the same time, the Legion of Boom was beginning to take shape on the defensive side of the football. Most see that Seahawks defense as one of the best of the 21st century. With an overperforming Wilson and lockdown defense, the team rose to the top of the league in the team's first few years of the Pete Carroll era.

The peak of the era came in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, the team won its first Super Bowl over the Denver Broncos. In 2014, they made it back to the big game to face Tom Brady. However, many point to the end of the second Super Bowl game as the catalyst for the beginning of the team's slide.

At the goal line, Wilson threw a pass that was picked off by Patriots defender Malcolm Butler. Considering their proximity to the endzone, many fans were shocked the team didn't run the ball with Marshawn Lynch.

Since losing the Super Bowl, the Seahawks have not made it back. Despite making the playoffs five times after that Super Bowl defeat, the team has failed to win multiple playoff games in a single offseason. With Wilson now in Denver, the quarterback is looking to return to the glory days of his first few seasons.

Will he be able to overcome Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr in addition to the laundry list of other quality AFC quarterbacks?

