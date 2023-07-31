Since 2020, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford have served as the Mount Rushmore of offseason moves to varying degrees of success.

Peter King came short of fully buying into the Jets in an article posted on NBC Sports.

Here's how he put it:

"I’d give one cautionary tale... He turns 40 in December. He told me he’s sworn off all sweets. 'Sadly,' he said. [Like Brady,] Rodgers has become a crusader about flexibility, strengthening his legs, and about his diet. The temptation... is to think Rodgers can be Brady, an effective player well into his forties. Maybe [he] can, but it’s no lock."

Aaron Rodgers gets snippy in defense of Nathaniel Hackett

While the quarterback has been turning up the intensity of his diet, he also has sharpened the daggers of his dialogue.

Earlier this month, Sean Payton was on record bashing Nathaniel Hackett's coaching job in Denver in 2022, calling it one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history.

Rodgers also suggests Payton's comments were a way of providing an excuse in case Denver can't improve. Aaron Rodgers unloads on Sean Payton: "I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."Rodgers also suggests Payton's comments were a way of providing an excuse in case Denver can't improve. pic.twitter.com/L7FCMtBIKs

Rodgers sprang to his offensive coordinator's defense.

Rodgers said Payton was "way out of line," adding that the Broncos head coach "needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

The comments made by the Broncos HC and the Jets quarterback's response set the stage for what could be a blockbuster Week 5 matchup between the two teams.

Russell Wilson and No. 8 also have a storied history with one of the most infamous NFC Championship games since 2010.

In the game, Wilson eliminated the Packers on the Super Bowl's doorstep, thanks to an unlikely comeback and a botched onside kick recovery. To this day, Rodgers fans still get up in arms about the contest.

Well, despite both quarterbacks finding new teams, many expect an entertaining affair in Week 5.

When the game does come around, the comments made this late July will likely be revisited in setting the stage for a drama-laden showdown. Also, depending on how things shake out for both players, this very well could be their final meeting. Wilson could flame out or No. 8 could retire in the next couple of years.

As such, the upcoming meeting could set the tone for how the rivalry will be remembered. As it stands, Twins Spires counts the quarterback to have a 3-4 record in the regular season and a 1-1 record in the postseason. Will he get back to .500 against No. 8?