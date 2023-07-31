Peyton Manning 'begging for scraps' over Netflix's Quarterback, fans claim, after Broncos legend's appearance at Packers training camp

On Monday, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was spotted at Green Bay Packers training camp. The two-time Super Bowl winner was seen walking with his son Marshall and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

As photos of Manning watching Packers practice surfaced, fans immediately jumped to conclusions. Assuming he was there to pursue quarterback Jordan Love to participate in the second season of "Quarterback."

The Netflix show had immediate success in its first season, which included Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. In the last few weeks, many NFL quarterbacks have said they turned down the opportunity to participate.

Fans on Twitter said that if Manning was trying to convince Love to do so, he was desperate. Others wondered if it was the fact that Love was taking over for Aaron Rodgers that made him a valuable consideration for the show.

Others didn't care about the Netflix show and were hoping the former NFL quarterback could project some wisdom on Jordan Love. Fans will have to wait and see if Jordan Love will make an appearance on the show's next season.

Dallas Sports Fan @DakToCD88 @jasrifootball @packers He really begging for scraps at this point

Nick @nickn1337 @packers Jordan Love confirmed on Quarterback season 2

AO🧀⚔️ STANLEY CUP CHAMPS 🏆 @ao__3312 @packers Better not be trying to get J Love on season 2

chris @chris155223 @packers So Jordan getting the Mahomes role?

Which NFL quarterbacks have turned down Peyton Manning's 'Quarterback' season 2?

NFL fans have been completely immersed in Netflix's show "Quarterback." Produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, the show gives fans a look at the lives of the NFL's most prominent names on the field as well as at home.

The success of the first season has not led to a second season. Contrary to belief, many NFL quarterbacks don't want to participate in the hit show. It was recently reported that several quarterbacks in the league have already turned it down.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly



Here's why pic.twitter.com/FvRwmy9vrK Jalen Hurts said he turned down an opportunity to be on Netflix's "Quarterback" series.Here's why

Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, and Matthew Stafford have all declined. This led many to believe that Love could be an option for the show.

The quarterbacks have all said they don't want to give up their privacy to film. Prescott said that the Dallas Cowboys already have too much media coverage.

There are conflicting reports on whether Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will appear in season two. Last week he said he wouldn't, but this week, NBC's Peter King is reporting that Burrow has indeed been cast to appear in the show.