Joe Burrow is certainly a man in the headlines these days, especially after Justin Herbert's ungodly $262.5 million contract extension.

With Burrow seemingly next in line for the big bucks, we could very well get a glimpse of what it's like when you're handed generational wealth on a cheque.

Per NBC's Sports' Peter King, Joe Burrow will star in the coming season's edition of the Netflix hit, 'Quarterback'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLFootball @_MLFootball



Last week Burrow said he would NOT be appearing on the show this year.



pic.twitter.com/KAcAbjrNTF BREAKING: Cincinnati #Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow will star in the Netflix show the “Quarterback,” per @peter_king of @NBCSports.Last week Burrow said he would NOT be appearing on the show this year.

The show skyrocketed in popularity over the past few months with Patrick Mahomes headlining the three QBs filmed throughout the 2022 NFL season.

'Quarterback' was produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. Manning's decision to convince Mahomes to star in the first season paid dividends and then some. Millions of fans were privy to some behind-the-scenes footage of how Mahomes and his family went about their business, especially after the Chiefs' QB's injury late in the season.

Netflix's 'Quarterback' season 2 cast: What we know so far

If Peter King's report turns out to be true, the A-list quarterback who will be filmed throughout the 2023 season will be Joe Burrow.

That leaves Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Netflix with two more spots to fill:

1] A mid-tier quarterback like Kirk Cousins, who's not quite prime time, but not with one foot out the door either, and

2] A struggling quarterback like Marcus Mariota

A number of quarterbacks have turned down Netflix, it would appear, though it's unclear whether that was for season one or season two.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



Confirmed QBs that have turned down the chance to be on ‘Quarterback’ :



- Lamar Jackson

- Jalen… pic.twitter.com/9mkQbO8PTW 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson says Netflix reached out to him about appearing on ‘Quarterback’ but he rejected, saying he wants to focus on football, via @jeffzrebiecConfirmed QBs that have turned down the chance to be on ‘Quarterback’ :- Lamar Jackson- Jalen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ravens star Lamar Jackson recently revealed that he also turned down an appearance on the hit show to 'focus on ball' instead.

Other quarterbacks that appear to have turned down Netflix include Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott.

If we're going by the conditions set in season one, Zach Wilson could be a good shout to feature in season two. After a rough season that led to the Jets going all-out on Aaron Rodgers, Wilson could be called into action, should Rodgers suffer an injury of any kind.

However, the Jets have also been tapped up to be the Hard Knocks team for 2023, so that could complicate things.