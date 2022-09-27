"Gotta stop losing bets to Eli" - Peyton Manning forced to wear Chad Powers on Manningcast as part of deal with brother

Peyton and Eli Manning hosted the Manningcast, their alternate version of the Monday Night Football broadcast. Eli was dressed in a retro New York Giants sweater, while Peyton was wearing a checkered buttoned down shirt but with a black t-shirt over it. The t-shirt featured a graphic of the one and only Chad Powers, Eli's alter ego this past week on Eli's Places.

The brothers laughed about Peyton wearing a Chad Powers shirt, but the older brother got his digs in as well. Peyton mentioned that Chad Powers was actually a better football player than Eli Manning was.

Peyton took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself in the Chad Powers shirt. He captioned it with the following:

"I gotta stop losing bets to Eli."

Peyton Manning's IG story posted on Monday night.

Who is Chad Powers? Eli Manning's alter ego explained

This past week, the Chad Powers phenomenon went viral as Eli's Places on ESPN+ debuted. The former NFL quarterback wore a wig along with facial makeup to create Chad Powers. Powers was trying out as a walk-on for the Penn State Football Team. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin was aware of the plan, but other coaches, staff members and athletes had no idea.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback impressed everyone on the field with his arm talent. Other athletes looked in amazement as he launched the footballs down the field into waiting receivers hands.

As he participated in the 40 yard dash, he told other athletes to "Think Fast, Run Fast." This has now become a catchphrase on social media and the football world. Unfortunately, that didn't work for him as it took him over five seconds to run the distance.

"What did Chad Powers run the other day?" "Peyt, you know you can't teach speed. I just have natural speed." - @EliManning

After the tryouts, Franklin gathered all of the athletes around to discuss what would happen next. He then informed everyone that Chad Powers was declared ineligible because he didn't have any NCAA eligibility left. The former Giants quarterback then removed his wig and fake nose and told everyone on the field that he was just a 41 year old who wanted to play ball again.

The legend of Chad Powers is apparently not going anywhere anytime soon. With Peyton debuting the new shirt, could a line of Chad Powers apparell be next?

