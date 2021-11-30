"Humbling to ski with a Chiefs jersey next to you" - Peyton Manning reveals his son is a die-hard Patrick Mahomes fan

When an athlete has had a career as illustrious as Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, they can respect the play of the younger athletes following in their footsteps. But how would one feel when their own son wears the jersey of one of the hottest quarterbacks in the National Football League instead of theirs?

Peyton Manning was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he spoke to the host about his son Marshall's favorite NFL player. And that's not what one would have assumed.

Peyton Manning told Kelly Clarkson what it's like:

"My son wears a Patrick Mahomes jersey. It's very humbling, you know, having to ski with a Chiefs jersey right next to you. But, since I'm related to the kid, I feel like I have to do it."

When Peyton Manning was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he spoke about his ten-year-old son Marshall's favorite NFL player. Peyton Manning said that neither of his children wears his NFL jersey. Marshall sports a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes jersey while his twin sister, Mosley, wears a Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills jersey, which is her favorite.

Peyton Manning went on to say how humbling it is to see his children wear the jerseys of some of the league's most popular players. But the most challenging part, it seems, is that it's a Kansas City Chiefs jersey that his son prefers to wear, and as the former quarterback of the Denver Broncos, that's not what Manning would expect.

Kelly Clarkson told Manning she knew how he felt because her daughter River was asked who her favorite coach was on "The Voice," to which she replied Nick Jonas instead of her own mother.

While only ten years old, it seems that Marshall Manning may follow in the same footsteps as his father, grandfather and uncle, and perhaps even cousin. Marshall Manning currently plays flag football, where his dad Peyton is one of his coaches. Peyton Manning is rumored to have even talked to University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart recently about recruiting Marshall to play football in a few years. While he still has about seven to eight years before that happens, the next generation of Mannings is definitely on its way to putting their own stamp on the National Football League.

