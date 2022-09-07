"Peyton texts me literally a book" - Julian Edelman trolls Peyton Manning over outdated texting style

Julian Edelman and Peyton Manning may have played at the same time, but it is clear who is more old school. Edelman's entire career came after touchscreen smartphones were popularized. Meanwhile, Manning played in the NFL for nearly a decade before the first iPhone was released.

Back then, some with touchscreen phones would sometimes text longer sentences as they flexed over those still stuck with flip phones. People with flip phones were limited by the number of button presses it would take to write words. Some words took three times the number of button presses compared to today's smartphones.

Manning, it seems, never kicked the habit. In a video posted to Twitter by "Games with Names," the wide receiver called out the quarterback in hilarious fashion. Here's what Edelman said:

"I just got to open this up by just letting everybody know if you guys can see. I text[ed] him 'Thanks for coming on'. Peyton texts me literally a book of notes of this game. And I'm sitting here thinking like is this what playing with Peyton would have been like?"

The video then cuts to Peyton Manning's self-depricating reaction:

"Hey, I mean, when you can't throw very far and when you can't run at all Julian, preparation is where you get ahead. ... I mean Julian is a quarterback as well. He probably has the best arm in the group."

Edelman expressed his disagreement with this point:

"I don't know Peyton. I changed to receiver for a reason. Let's just say that."

Peyton Manning's career

Peyton Manning might say he can't throw very far, but the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback achieved a lot of success. It started when he was selected first overall in the 1998 draft by the Colts. While he eventually saw success, it took him a year to get his bearings.

In his rookie season, he went 3-13, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. However, when 1999 rolled around, his long career of success began, starting off with a 13-3 record. From 1999 until the end of his career, the quarterback would only post one more losing season. In 2001 the Colts had a 6-10 record.

In his time with the Colts, he went 141-67, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one. After 13 years with the team, he suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2011. The Colts decided it was time to move on to Andrew Luck. Manning, meanwhile, eventually landed with the Denver Broncos.

Between 2012 and 2015, Peyton Manning reached two more Super Bowls and won one. He was the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises. He also set a record for the most passing touchdowns in a season with 55 in 2013.

