PGA analyst ranks Tom Brady below Tiger Woods and Lionel Messi in modern era's GOAT athletes list

From Tom Brady to Lionel Messi and LeBron James, every sport has its GOAT. Some say comparing the best of each sport is like comparing apples and oranges, but others obsess over the conversation.

Speaking in a recorded clip on PGA Tour 2k23, analyst Rich Beem ranked his sport's GOAT over Brady.

Here's how he put it:

"[Woods] set the groundwork for all of this, but in the modern era, you look at every sport across the books and I don't care whether you're talking about Tom Brady, LeBron James right now, I don't think you have a bigger player globally with the exception of maybe Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo than Tiger Woods."

Those are fighting words for a number of fans from each sport. Whether it's writing off Michael Jordan as a modern GOAT or putting soccer over football, every fan from just about every sport might feel the urge to balk at the comments.

Brady, just 46 years old and an avid golfer, has been on record saying he has more than just interest in joining the sport. Could Beem's comments entice him to rejoin the athletic workforce?

Tom Brady experiences first NFL game from outside looking in

Tom Brady at 2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

The story of last Thursday was the NFL's return, the Hall of Fame, and the teams associated with it. However, for Tom Brady, it was a milestone in his life.

The 2023 preseason has begun and Brady is nowhere to be found. Thursday's game was the first instance in which he could turn it on, flip the channel, or just skip the sport altogether.

Of course, it appears that this might be his only chance to do so, as the countdown timer ticks closer to under a year until his debut in the broadcasting booth with FOX. Then, following his first broadcast, "TB12" will be paid to pay close attention for the next ten years.

It will also be a hefty fee to the tune of $375 million. Since losing Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to ESPN, FOX is also counting down the days until they can get their next superstar quarterback to clock in for the first time.

In the meantime, Brady might focus on his new stake with the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC perhaps as much or more than what transpires on the gridiron.

