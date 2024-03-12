PHOTOS: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara recaps Oscars Vanity Fair bash

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara attended the annual post-Oscars Vanity Fair party. The couple walked the red carpet at the event shortly after the quarterback announced that he was signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ciara shared photos on her Instagram of their night at the Vanity Fair party and insinuated that the couple had a fun night out. She shared photos of them walking the red carpet as they entered the event.

Photos of Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, posted on Ciara's Instagram.

Russell Wilson chose an all-white suit and shoes that he accessorized with sunglasses. Ciara wore a light brown long-sleeved gown with a slit in the back.

"I Night Was Had…Vanity Fair. Oscars 👌🏽," she wrote.

Ciara also posted a photo of herself taking a bite of an In-N-Out Burger. The Vanity Fair party was catered by the famous California-based fast food.

Ciara enjoyed the In-N-Out Burger at the Vanity Fair party.

Ciara and the Steelers quarterback attend the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party every year. In 2023, the singer made a splash with her sheer dress that had jaws dropping as she walked the red carpet.

Russell Wilson announces signing with nod to Steelers' fan base

Russell Wilson announced that he was signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers late Sunday evening. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback did so by posting a short video on his social media accounts. The caption read that he was excited and grateful for his 13th season in the National Football League.

"Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers."

The video showed glimpses of the faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan base at the stadium, waving the iconic Terrible Towels. The soundtrack was set to "Renegade" by Styx, a song that has become a fourth-quarter anthem at home games for the Steelers.

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers that is worth about $1.2 million. He is expected to compete for the starting role against former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, who has struggled in the last two seasons.