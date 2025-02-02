With the Minnesota Vikings' offseason on, quarterback Sam Darnold and his girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle are enjoying some quality time. On Sunday, the couple went on a date at Disneyland. Taking to Instagram, Katie posted a snapshot from their day where they dressed in matching Disney-themed attire.

While Katie wore a blue sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse printed on it, Sam donned a white version of the same top. The picture was taken in front of the Chinese Theatre at Disney World.

PIC: Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie shares wholesome Disneyland date outfit with Vikings star

In 2024, Darnold's girlfriend was quite active on Instagram when it came to cheering for the Vikings QB.

This season, Darnold got selected for his first-ever Pro Bowl, and to support him, Katie was present in Florida. They posed at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Universal Studio's Islands of Adventure during one of their outings.

Sam Darnold and girlfriend Katie enjoyed time at the theme parks during Pro Bowl weekend. (Credits: IG/ Katie Hoofnagle)

At the Pro Bowl Games, Darnold had a strong performance, hitting six straight targets at one point during the Precision Passing Challenge.

On top of that, Darnold had a breakout season in 2024. He threw for 4,319 yards, 35 TDs and 12 interceptions, leading his new team to a 14-3 record.

When Sam Darnold's girlfriend gave him a shoutout after his Vikings deal

On Mar. 12, 2024, Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Vikings.

It came after the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons.

On Mar. 14, Darnold's girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle took to Instagram to congratulate him.

"Here’s to the next chapter - SKOL! 💜," she wrote in the caption of the social media post.

The "SKOL" chant is a part of the Minnesota Vikings' identity and culture. It is a tradition at Vikings games where fans clap their hands above their heads in unison.

