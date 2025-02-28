PIC: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens step into the captain’s seat for a fun farewell to South Africa

The two-week-long honeymoon has finally come to an end for Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles. The couple was recently spotted jetting back to their home after having a great time in South Africa.

Ad

Simone Biles kept fans entertained with pictures from her honeymoon and recently shared an adorable snapshot with Jonathan Owens from their plane to the US. In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting inside the pilot's cabin, while posing together for a honeymoon farewell picture.

"Please fasten your seatbelts, we're about to experience some turbulence."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens step into the captain’s seat for a fun farewell to South Africa (Image Source: Biles/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before taking their flight back home, Owens and Biles decided to conclude their trip by exploring the local market. The champion gymnast later shared her cozy moments with the Bears star via her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles revealed being not done with travel despite honeymoon's conclusion

Even though Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' honeymoon has come to an end, the couple plans to travel more. Biles was recently interviewed by Fox 26 Houston, during which she revealed her plans for another vacation in March.

Biles revealed that if the travel plans don't succeed, the couple would go ahead to move into their new house.

Ad

"So we’re going to do all the safaris, and then I think we’re going to try to plan another vacation at the end of March if we can. If not, we'll be moving into our new house," Biles said.

Ad

Talking about the couple's new house, moving forward in the interview, Biles gave a quick update on the construction. She revealed that the house is almost done, with just a handful of areas under construction, like the basketball court. Sharing a quick update on her new estate's construction, Biles said:

"The kitchen is actually finished; like, it's absolutely stunning, beautiful. Can't wait to start cooking in there. Right now, we're working on the basketball court, and then the pool, (because) once that gets done, then we can move in."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoyed different adventures during their honeymoon, whether it be wine tasting or enjoying an exciting helicopter ride. In fact, Biles even had a face-to-face encounter with a lion, during the couple's safari trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.