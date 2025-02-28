PICS: Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles conclude South Africa honeymoon with city exploration

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have been spending the past few days on something that has been in the works for almost two years now: their honeymoon. And before their return to America, they had one last photo dump to share.

Ad

On Thursday, the future Olympic gymnastics legend took to her Instagram Stories (@simonebiles) to showcase herself and the Chicago Bears safety exploring the South African port city of Cape Town:

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles pose in Cape Town, South Africa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below are some views of the city from their tour:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cape Town's clock tower

A view of Cape Town's harbor

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles enjoy drinks while admiring Cape Town's harbor

The honeymoon involved all sorts of activities before this, including but not limited to camping in the jungle and visiting an orphans' school.

Ad

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles already planning more travel after their honeymoon

Although they are back Stateside, the couple is not done traveling. Since tying the knot in April 2023, both Jonathan Owen and Simone Biles have had to turn their attention to their respective careers.

Jonathan Owens had a tough season last year as the Chicago Bears finished the season with double-digit losses. However, it was quite the opposite for Biles. Having secured three Olympic Gold medals and countless other awards, it was one of the most important and successful years of the Biles' career.

Ad

Speaking to Will Kunkel, sports reporter for Fix's Houston-area affiliate KRIV recently, Biles said (skip to 4:00):

"So we’re going to do all the safaris, and then I think we’re going to try to plan another vacation at the end of March if we can. If not, we'll be moving into our new house."

She also gave an update on the new house that she and Owens will share:

Ad

"The kitchen is actually finished; like, it's absolutely stunning, beautiful. Can't wait to start cooking in there. Right now, we're working on the basketball court, and then the pool, (because) once that gets done, then we can move in."

She continued:

"Jonathan just got into golf, but we're working on the game and the media room upstairs. And I told him I would take control of that, but he really wants it to be his little space."

Ad

Ad

An episode of the Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising represents the last time she talked about it:

"It's a little surreal to walk through and see just how far it's come. Last time you guys saw it, it was just bones and a structure."

Construction began in 2023, and Biles has been sharing updates on it on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins