  • "Picked games with male cheerleaders" - Antonio Brown ignites conspiracy theory as green dildo interrupts Vikings-Titans preseason game

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 23, 2025 15:04 GMT
The Minnesota Vikings traveled to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans in the preseason finale on Friday. However, the Vikings suffered their second straight loss, which wasn't the only embarrassing event that took place on the field last night.

The preseason Week 3 game between the two NFL giants was interrupted by a really bizarre object. During one of the plays, a fan decided to throw a green dildo onto the field. Not one to let go of a joking opportunity, Antonio Brown tweeted (formerly known as Twitter) to give his take on the incident.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver noted that it is funny how the fan who threw the sex toy picked the game that had male cheerleaders.

"Noticed they only picked the games with male cheerleaders to throw them at 😂What a moment," Brown tweeted.

While the bizarre incident stopped the game for a while, things returned to normal soon after. And when it was all said and done, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 23-13.

Antonio Browns takes a shot at his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady

NFL GOAT Tom Brady attended a Zoom call with multiple media personalities on Wednesday. ESNP reporter Morgan Alston was also in the call. During the conversation, Brady decided to compliment Alston's hair. The former New England Patriots quarterback said:

Morgan, I love your hair. Beautiful," Brady said.

Alston blushed and replied:

"Thank you, it's a lot to deal with. When it's a good day, it's a good day. Today's a good day."

Finding the whole exchange funny, Antonio Brown took to social media and wrote:

"Cracker of the Day."

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady won the Super Bowl together in 2020. The duo was unstoppable until Brown walked off the field in 2022 and announced his official retirement in 2024.

