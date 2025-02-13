PICS: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara turns heads at Tory Burch Fashion Week 2025

Russell Wilson and Ciara were in New Orleans, Louisiana, last weekend, attending some of the Super Bowl festivities ahead of the big game. Just days later, Ciara is now in New York and was in attendance at the Tory Burch Fashion Show as a part of New York Fashion Week.

She posted videos and a carousel of photos on Instagram, showing her look for the show that took place at the Museum of Modern Art. Ciara wore a sheer black dress that showcased a black bodysuit underneath. She paired the look with black heels and black glasses.

"A New York minute with @toryburch! Thank you for having me" - the Instagram post read

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another video that was shared by both Ciara and Tory Burch, Ciaraa accessorized the sheer black dress with a long brown coat that draped over her shoulders.

The singer was a part of Tory Burch's Fashion Show in New York. (Photo via Ciara's Instagram Story)

The look for the fashion show was a classic look with a modern, sheer twist.

Russell Wilson and Ciara spent time with their family in Walt Disney World

In the days leading up to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara and their four children spent some downtime in the Orlando, Florida, area. The family spent some time at the "Happiest Place on Earth", Walt Disney World.

The singer and mom of four shared a video on Instagram recapping their trip, where the family was seen enjoying time at the Magic Kingdom as well as Epcot. They had fun rides and even picked up some snacks along the way.

"Literally in the Happiest Place, having the Happiest moments during the Pro Bowl! @DangeRussWilson @WaltDisneyWorld Family Fun 🫶🏽"-the Instagram caption read

Russell Wilson also shared his own post where he shared moments from the Walt Disney World as well as the Pro Bowl Games. The quarterback added a heartfelt caption that he was grateful for his wife and children.

"Forever grateful" - Russell Wilson wrote.

Russell Wilson's photos included his entire family wearing his #3 Pro Bowl Games jersey, watching on the sidelines. The couple, who met in 2015, got engaged in March 2016 before marrying in July 2016.

The singer was already a mom to son, Future, and together the couple have welcomed three children, Sienna, Win and Amora.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who chooses the MVP for the Super Bowl? How Jalen Hurts pipped Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun at SB LIX