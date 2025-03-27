Pics: Simone Biles marks attendance at LSU's 17-4 win vs ULL with husband Jonathan Owens

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are back from their African safari trip. One of the first things on Biles’ calendar was to pay a surprise visit to her friend Zoe Miller at the LSU camp.

As expected, Biles was accompanied by her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. Biles shared pictures on her IG story on Wednesday as the couple attended a baseball game at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, in Baton Rouge.

Olympic champion Simone Biles attends baseball game with husband Jonathan Owens

The Paris Olympic champion kept it simple for the night, wearing a cream-colored half-sleeve top with blue denim and white shoes. Owens also wore a casual outfit, sporting a multicolored T-shirt with “Miami” printed across the chest. He paired it with black joggers and shoes as they watched the LSU Tigers defeat ULL 17-4 in a midweek matchup.

The Tigers gained the upper hand in the game when first baseman Jared Jones’ five RBIs helped them score nine runs in the first inning. They added five more runs in the fifth inning to secure a dominant victory, moving the Tigers to a 23-3 season record.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles were accompanied by Biles’ former teammate Zoe Miller and her partner, Michael Braswell, who plays third base for the Tigers. It explains the reason behind the surprise presence of Owens and Biles at a regular LSU baseball game.

Braswell later shared the same group photo on his Instagram with a hilarious caption:

“With the greatest gymnast ever… and Simone and Jonathan.”

The caption cracked up Biles, Miller and Owens, as they all responded with laughing emojis.

LSU Tigers Mchael Braswell hillarious caption cracks up Simone Biles and Zoe Miller

Simone Biles pays surprise visit to former training partner Zoe Miller

Zoe Miller is a friend and former training partner of Simone Biles. The two trained together at the WCC facility, owned by Biles’ parents, since they were six years old. They were also part of the U.S. National Team from 2021 until Miller announced her retirement from elite gymnastics last year.

However, she joined Louisiana State University as a freshman for the NCAA season. Hence, Biles decided to pay Miller a visit at LSU, catching her by surprise. Miller shared a post on her IG with Biles and captioned it:

“Best surprise visit ever!”

Coincidentally, Biles’ visit aligned with the LSU gymnastics team’s second consecutive SEC championship win. She posed for a photo with the champion team, which was later shared on Instagram.

