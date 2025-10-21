  • home icon
  Puka Nacua's ex Hallie Aiono feels 'ready' to welcome 'sweet boy' as couple face legal custody battle over unborn child

Puka Nacua's ex Hallie Aiono feels 'ready' to welcome 'sweet boy' as couple face legal custody battle over unborn child

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 21, 2025 16:28 GMT
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua's ex Hallie Aiono feels 'ready' to welcome 'sweet boy' as couple face legal custody battle over unborn child

Puka Nacua's ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, who will give birth soon, shared a photo cradling her belly on Monday.

"My sweet boy I’m ready for you 💙," Aiono wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)

The Instagram story was shared by Aiono 11 days after she confirmed that her baby boy is due this month.

Aiono posted a story on Oct. 2, where she stood behind a curtain with her hands resting on her belly.

“Birth month 💙,” Aiono wrote.

Aiono celebrated her second baby shower in California five days later. She shared a series of blue-and-white themed photos from the event, surrounded by family and friends.

“Celebrated Baby K yesterday with my California family and friends🩵 my sisters are THE BEST party throwers,” Aiono wrote on Instagram.
The phrase “Baby K” hinted that her son’s name might start with the letter K.

Aiono's first baby shower was held on Sept. 21, and she posted heartfelt photos on Instagram.

“Baby boy and I were showered with SO much love and support by my family and friends yesterday! I am so grateful to have my tribe behind me and boy. I know he feels so much love and happiness," Aiono wrote.
She filed legal papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 16 to establish the Rams wide receiver as the father of her unborn child.

According to the petition, Aiono is asking for full physical custody of the baby, joint legal custody and visitation rights for Nacua. She is also seeking for financial support to cover pregnancy-related expenses and attorney fees.

Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono gets candid on ‘body dysmorphia’ struggles during pregnancy

Hallie Aiono on Oct. 14 revealed that she has been struggling with body dysmorphia at nine months pregnant.

She shared two mirror selfies on Instagram, including from when she was three months pregnant in a red swimsuit.

“3 months pregnant, I really thought I had a huge bump,” Aiono wrote.

The other selfie was Aiono nine months pregnant in a black oversized tee.

“9 months pregnant. Everyone telling me I look ‘tiny’… and that’s on ✨body dysmorphia✨,” Aiono wrote.

She announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day, May 12.

Puka Nacua and Aiono reportedly began dating in 2021, when the wide receiver was still a student at BYU.

