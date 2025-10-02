  • home icon
Puka Nacua’s pregnant ex-GF Hallie Aiono confirms arrival timeline of her baby amid paternity controversy with Rams WR

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 02, 2025 16:31 GMT
LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, shared when her baby is expected. On Wednesday, she posted an Instagram story showing her shadow behind a curtain, hands on her belly, with the caption, “Birth month," which is October.

Hallie Aiono&#039;s Instagram story
Aiono shared more pregnancy photos in a separate Instagram post, writing:

“Happy Birth Month 💙."

In the pictures, she is wearing a sleeveless brown dress, flaunting her baby bump.

Aiono first announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day 2025, saying she is having a baby boy.

Her caption was emotional:

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy.🩵
Nacua appeared briefly in Hallie Aiono’s pregnancy announcement.

However, in June, Aiono filed legal papers in California to confirm Nacua is the baby’s father. She asked for full custody, shared decision-making, help with pregnancy and legal costs and a DNA test, which can only happen after the baby is born.

As of early October, Puka Nacua has not said anything publicly about the case.

The LA Rams have three games scheduled in October, including an international matchup in London.

Hallie Aiono hosts baby shower without Puka Nacua

Hallie Aiono celebrated her baby shower without Puka Nacua, while their paternity case remains unresolved.

On Sept. 21, Aiono posted pictures from her baby shower, celebrating her baby boy, writing:

"Us Two."
In a separate Instagram post, Aiono posted more pictures from the baby shower with family and friends. She wrote:

"Baby boy and I were showered with SO much love and support by my family and friends yesterday! I am so grateful to have my tribe behind me and boy. I know he feels so much love and happiness from each person who came to celebrate us.
She added:

"To my family and friends in these pictures who made yesterday happen- I can’t thank you enough for making us feel so loved- not only yesterday, but this whole pregnancy. I am forever grateful for each of you and your consistent presence in our lives through this all. I can’t wait for my son to experience this love and support for the rest of his life. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I love you."

Looking back, Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua started dating in college at BYU.

