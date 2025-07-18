Puka Nacua’s GF Hallie Aiono poses in swimsuit while showing off 6-month baby bump

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, shared a photo of herself lying on a sun lounger in a swimsuit, sunbathing in a private outdoor space.

Hallie, who is expecting her first child with the wide receiver, showed off her baby bump in her Instagram story.

“Boy loves the sun,💙” the caption read.

Hallie Aiono shows off baby bump in swimsuit. Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)

Earlier, Hallie posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “6 months”, showing off her baby bump.

On Mother’s Day (May 12, 2025), Hallie Aiono posted a carousel on Instagram announcing their pregnancy. The couple shared ultrasound photos, maternity shoot images, and a gender reveal video confirming they’re expecting a baby boy.

“You were something we always dreamt of… I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine… I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy," the caption read.

Just weeks after the reveal, Hallie filed a paternity suit on June 16 against Puka Nacua in Los Angeles County. She is seeking legal confirmation that Puka is the father, full physical custody, joint legal custody for education and healthcare decisions and financial support for pregnancy-related expenses.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono also spent their 4th of July separately.

Hallie Aiono posted an Instagram Story showing her baby bump, followed by fireworks, captioned:

"Boy's first fireworks."

While Hallie celebrated from home, Puka was in Levant, Maine, playing football with kids as part of a community outreach event. Since news of the paternity suit, fans have noticed that the two have removed almost all their pictures and videos together and unfollowed each other on Instagram as well.

They are yet to officially announce their split. The couple had been together since 2021, dating back to Nacua’s BYU days.

Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder took aim at Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono

On Friday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, former Miami Dolphins Linebacker Channing Crowder accused Hallie of trying to trap Puka Nacua with a pregnancy. He claimed Nacua narrowly avoided 18 years of child support for a baby that might not be his.

“Congratulations, brother. You got out the spider’s web before it stung your ass,” Crowder said. “She helped him out with this... You don’t even know who was skating in you and when you got skated in."

He even brought up Polynesian family values, saying Nacua might’ve married Hallie if he believed the child was his.

Similarly, his co-host and former Pittsburgh Steelers star, Ryan Clark, accused Hallie of betraying Puka Nacua’s trust, saying:

"The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else—just for however long you had to do it. Whether you wanted to get a ring, whether you wanted to get a baby by Puka—all you had to do was wait. And you couldn’t wait." [19:14]

On the field, Puka Nacua’s third NFL season is shaping up to be his most pivotal yet with Davante Adams joining the Rams. Nacua enters Year 3 after two standout seasons.

With peers like Garrett Wilson getting paid after Year 3, Nacua’s breakout seasons could put him in line for a major extension soon.

