"Putting the blame on me" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany spills on Chiefs QB’s married life

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have been basking in the glow of their relationship. But just like any other couple, they run into their own problems.

Brittany Mahomes hilariously spilled the beans on her husband in her latest social media story by saying how the relationship goes. There was a post that said that whenever a husband says that they are checking in with their wife on what to do, it means that they are about to blame their spouse when anything goes wrong.

Replying to that in her story, she tagged Patrick Mahomes and said that they wholeheartedly agreed with the sentiment and added a couple of emojis for good measure. Brittany wrote,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yup, yup and more yup"

Screenshot from Brittany Mahomes' profile

What have Brittany and Patrick Mahomes been doing recently?

Last year finished on a high for Patrick Mahomes as he and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Super Bowl title. He was named the MVP of the game, adding to his league MVP title as well. Brittany was there to celebrate the moment as well.

Since then they have enjoyed the champions parade in Kansas City as they celebrated with the Lombardi Trophy. The lovebirds have been making good use of the offseason as well, as they have been spotted at various locations.

Terry Meiners ™️ @terrymeiners



The sun shines bright in other places, too. Here's Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany at today's @F1 race in Miami.The sun shines bright in other places, too. Here's Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany at today's @F1 race in Miami.The sun shines bright in other places, too. https://t.co/ng9SoQkZkY

They attended the Kentucky Derby together and were also spotted at the Miami Grand Prix, taking in the speed and thrills of Formula 1. It has been, in many ways, the best of times for them as this is the first time that Patrick Mahomes can call himself a Super Bowl champion as well as a father of both a son and a daughter.

His son, Bronze, was born late last year. It is also the first time they are spending the whole offseason together as a married couple. They got married last year in March.

However, as serene as their married life has been, there have been issues with the star's brother, Jackson. He was recently arrested for aggravated sexual battery after a video emerged of him allegedly forcibly kissing a woman. He has since been released on a $100,000 bond. If found guilty, it can carry up to 55-month sentence.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gtlwVoLJhY

Despite such problems, they seem to be a blissful couple by all appearances. Though it is to be believed, a part of the marital bliss involves the quarterback tossing the blame to his wife when he makes an excuse to take her input.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes