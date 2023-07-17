USC quarterback Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is seen as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent years and many teams could engage in tank war to get him.

Colin Cowherd recently stated that the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a two-year $72.75 million deal in the offseason, could be in position to get Williams. This is a surprising statement considering the quality on the Raiders roster but Cowherd made some valid points.

Here's what he said on the Herd:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've said this about the Raiders. They're like a dormant volcano. Hasn't erupted in like a year, but it's always bubbling under the surface. The Raiders have edge rusher, left tackle, star receiver, weapons, they check all the boxes."

"They're just poorly run and poorly owned and they're going to draft a quarterback next year. So is it a good time to be a bad team? My takeaway is you don't sign Josh Jacobs, even though he's been wildly productive. He absolutely has a market..."

"If you don't play Josh Jacobs, you don't really have an elite backup. If Garoppolo didn't play, you are in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes in the AFC. You're in it. I kind of think this is a good time to be a bad team."

Josh Jacobs has failed to secure a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders and will be under the franchise tag this upcoming season. Due to it, there is a possibility he might refuse to play for them, and the team might trade him away.

Jimmy Garoppolo has had injury issues every season, and it isn't a far-fetched possibility that he might get hurt again. If such things happen, then the Raiders may find themselves in a great situation to draft Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams has drawn similarities with Patrick Mahomes

Caleb Williams: USC v UCLA

With his playstyle and confidence, while making unorthodox throws, Caleb Williams has drawn comparisons with Patrick Mahomes. Although its highly unlikely that Williams will have the same immediate impact in the NFL that Mahomes had, but he certainly is quite better than what the Chiefs QB was in college.

He is likely to have a great NFL career if he continues to work hard on his skills and lands on a team that plays to his strengths. As of now, it's difficult to predict which team will have the worst record next season, which is why the race to sign Williams will be fascinating.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault