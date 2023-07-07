Did ESPN host Mina Kimes anoint Caleb Williams as the next Patrick Mahomes?

When asked about a comparison for the USC quarterback, she said in a recent episode of ESPN NFL Live:

"With Williams, I guess the best thing I can say is normally, when I hear people comparing anyone to Patrick Mahomes, I immediately walk away and throw something at the TV, but it's the correct comprehend."

"The off-platform throwing ability, the creativity, that twitchiness, inside-the-pocket capability, outside-of-pocket magic, it is my Mahomesian."

Caleb Williams has a more decorated collegiate football career than Patrick Mahomes. The Washington, D.C. native is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after compiling 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in his first season with the Trojans.

Those numbers also earned him last year’s Maxwell and Walter Camp awards. He was also named College Football Player of the Year by Sporting News and The Associated Press. Williams also earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and was named Unanimous All-American.

Meanwhile, Mahomes did have 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns in his final year at Texas Tech (2016). While he led the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards, he only earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

He also received the Sammy Baugh Trophy from the Touchdown Club of Columbus as the nation’s leading passer.

Despite the better college football credentials and the bold comparison, Kimes believes Williams’ game has loopholes.

She added:

“He is not as obviously, he's got a very long way to get there, and there are consistency questions and all of that, but he is a very, very special prospect, and we're going to talk about him a lot.”

Mina Kimes joined ESPN in 2014 after writing an essay about the bond between herself, her dad, and the Seattle Seahawks. She also appeared on Around the Horn, First Take, Highly Questionable, and Pardon the Interruption.

Who could be the next Patrick Mahomes from the 2024 NFL quarterback class?

While Caleb Williams could be the top prospect from his draft class, he isn’t the only one who can be like Mahomes.

There’s also North Carolina’s Drake Maye, an excellent play-caller inside the pocket. Maye can still run the offense when the pocket collapses, while his cannon arm keeps defenses honest.

Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. takes care of the ball, posting a 1.3 percent turnover-worthy play rate. He also led all Power Five quarterbacks last year with 4,641 yards.

Oregon’s Bo Nix has the accuracy to make short, intermediate, and deep throws. His 82.3 percent adjust completion rate ranked second in the nation last season.

Quinn Ewers, Jordan Travis, Joe Milton III, J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels are other highly-touted prospects whose attributes can make them play like Patrick Mahomes.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be on April 25-27, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

