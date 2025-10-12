  • home icon
  Raiders' Maxx Crosby drops 1-word reaction as A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces become 2025 WNBA champion

Raiders' Maxx Crosby drops 1-word reaction as A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces become 2025 WNBA champion

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:16 GMT
Raiders
Raiders' Maxx Crosby drops 1-word reaction as A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces become 2025 WNBA champion

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby had a one-word reaction to A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces winning the 2025 WNBA championship. They secured a sweeping 4-0 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in the final series to take home the trophy for the third time in four years.

On Instagram, the Aces shared a post congratulating the team on its success.

The Raiders' defensive end shared three fire emojis with the number three in the comments, depicting the number of WNBA titles that A'ja Wilson has won with the team.

Crosby&#039;s comment
Crosby's comment

A'ja Wilson was a key player who put up an incredible performance in the finals. In game four against the Mercury, she scored 31 total points along with nine rebounds and found assists. She was honored with the WNBA Finals MVP for the second time in her career.

Aces minority owner Tom Brady also took to social media to congratulate A'ja Wilson. She ended the regular season averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

The Aces drafted Wilson with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In eight seasons, she has averaged 21.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Wilson expressed her joy of winning her third WNBA title with the team in a post-game interview.

"We understood the assignment and what was in front of us," Wilson said. "All we had to do was believe in one another and you see that. We're grateful. We're blessed. I wouldn't do it with any other group."
Ex-Cowboys DE teases A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo over family planning after winning the 2025 WNBA title

The Aces center and three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo first sparked dating rumors in 2024. In February, they confirmed their relationship when A'ja Wilson had an interview with "PEOPLE".

Adebayo was present during the finals between the Aces and the Mercury to showcase his support for his belle. A video of them embracing each other after the game went viral on social media. Former Cowboys DE Marcus Spears teased the couple about starting a family in the comments.

Spears&#039; comments
Spears' comments
Take it from me @aja22wilson and @bam1of1 them kdis gonna be DIFFERENT if yall want that in the future," Spears wrote with a few laughing and praying emojis.

Wilson and the Aces were on track to three-peat the WNBA title last season. Unfortunately, this dream came to an end after they lost the playoff semifinal game against the New York Liberty.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
