Tom Brady stamps approval of A'ja Wilson's 2nd WNBA finals MVP award with strong 1-word reaction after Aces sweep Mercury

Following retirement, Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces. Thus, he was on cloud nine after they emerged victorious in the WNBA finals against the Phoenix Mercury. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to social media to congratulate A'ja Wilson for her performance and her latest achievement with the team.The Aces drafted Wilson in the first round of the 2018 WNBA draft. After emerging as the champions of the 2025 season, she now has three WNBA titles under her belt. She played a key role in her team's victory against the Phoenix Mercury. This led to her being honored as the WNBA finals MVP for the second time in her career.Tom Brady shared a story on Instagram to give his stamp of approval with just one word for A'ja Wilson.&quot;Aura,&quot; Brady wrote in the caption while tagging Wilson.Brady's IG storyThe Aces managed to secure a sweeping 4-0 victory over the Mercury to lift the championship. In game four of the finals, A'ja Wilson scored 31 total points with nine rebounds and four assists to her name.After winning the championship, Wilson expressed her excitement about winning her third WNBA title with the team.&quot;We understood the assignment and what was in front of us,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;All we had to do was believe in one another and you see that. We're grateful. We're blessed. I wouldn't do it with any other group.&quot;During the regular season, she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.A'ja Wilson once revealed the impact of a message that Tom Brady shared with the teamIn May 2024, Wilson came forward to talk about one message that the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared with the team.She stated that the motivational push from Tom Brady as they were competing to three-peat the WNBA title last season.&quot;Tom Brady came into our locker room and he was just saying like, the banners will always be there, so you don't have to try to defend that,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;Just go and do what you been doing and execute that.&quot;&quot;I feel like that message itself made the night for me. Because I feel like when we get so caught in, oh my God, we got to three-peat, we got to do this like that banner's gonna be there forever. My rings going to be in the trophy case forever. Let me focus on getting better and that's when everything else flows.&quot;Unfortunately, the Aces failed to three-peat the WNBA championship. The New York Liberty emerged as the winners while A'ja Wilson and her team finished with a 27-13 record and lost to the Liberty in the post-season semifinal showdown.