Rams come up with ingenious idea to lure Odell Beckham Jr. back to the team 

Odell Beckham Jr. was a key contributor for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 NFL season, helping them win a Super Bowl ring. His contract expired at the end of the season, making him a free agent, but it appeared highly likely that he would quickly re-sign with the Rams.

So far that hasn't been the case, as Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season just days away. The Rams have often insisted during the offseason that they would like Beckham to return this year, but it still hasn't happened yet for one reason or another.

While it's unclear where Beckham desires to play this upcoming season, it still seems that the Rams hope he returns to Los Angeles to join them for another season. It has been recently reported that the Rams still have a locker reserved for Beckham in their facilities, complete with his name badge and everything.

The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks.

The fact that the Rams have done this for Odell Beckham Jr. is a clear sign that they want him back. It appears that the ball is in his court if he would like to come back and play for the Rams for another season, or seek new opportunities with a different team.

Why is Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent?

Odell Beckham Jr. spent the first half of the 2021 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns before being released. He then joined the Los Angeles Rams. He immediately carved out a role for himself, scoring seven touchdowns in 12 games, including in the playoffs.

Beckham capped off his impressive run with a touchdown in the Super Bowl before suffering a torn ACL. He had surgery to repair the knee injury, but is currently still recovering and is not quite ready to play again.

This could very well be why he is yet to sign a new contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Teams may have to wait to make sure he's fully healthy before offering him a contract.

Sean McVay couldn't contain his smile when asked about Odell Beckham Jr. (twice) on Thursday, saying Les Snead is "always doing work behind the scenes."

While the Rams appear to have left the door open for Beckham, they could also be one of the teams who want to wait for him to recover before signing him. He could potentially be a crucial addition later in the season to help them make a run at another Super Bowl, like he did last year.

Else, he could choose to try to do the same for a different team that may be interested in signing him.

