Randy Moss' son Montigo makes feelings known on receiving rookie camp invite from Vikings

Montigo Moss, the son of Vikings legend Randy Moss, said he was overcome with emotion after receiving a tryout invitation to Minnesota's rookie minicamp. Moss played five seasons with the Maine Black Bears and caught 61 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns in his final collegiate campaign.

He arrived at the Vikings' TCO Performance Center wearing No. 81 for the three-day tryout that began Friday.

During media interviews at the rookie minicamp, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound receiver spoke about what receiving the call from his agent meant to him.

"To be completely honest, this was my only opportunity," Moss said on Friday. "So, I jumped right on it. Regardless of whether my dad went here or not, they gave me a chance to come prove myself and try out for the team. So, I jumped on it. And my agent called me, and I was almost in tears because I didn't know what was left for me after this."

Despite posting impressive numbers in his final season at Maine, an FCS program in the Coastal Athletic Association, Moss went undrafted. The Vikings were the only team to offer him a tryout invitation. They are the franchise where his father built his Hall of Fame career.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed hope that the experience would be valuable for Moss.

"Hopefully it's an exciting thing for him," O'Connell said, "and he feels like he can come here and compete and learn and be around one of the best receiver coaches in the NFL and see what happens."

Randy Moss' son Montigo is trying to create his path

Montigo Moss faces significant competition in a crowded Vikings receiver room. It includes star Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton, along with several other receivers vying for limited roster spots.

"If I don't give it my all these next three days, then football is done for me," Moss said on Friday (via Minnesota Star Tribune). "I just got to give it my all, because I can't imagine football ending here."

Moss acknowledged the shadow of his famous father while trying to forge his path. Randy Moss spent seven-plus seasons with Minnesota during his 14-year NFL career. The younger Moss said it felt strange seeing photos of his father in the Vikings' facility hallways.

"Honestly, I don't think about it," Montigo said regarding his famous lineage. "Seeing him in the hallway and knowing that he was somebody — and not just a somebody, a great person here, I don't know — it's a weird feeling, but it's cool at the same time. It's hard to explain."

During his tryout, Moss reunited with quarterback Max Brosmer, who previously faced Maine while playing for conference rival New Hampshire:

"I had to make sure I gave him a couple jabs for playing at Maine," Brosmer said, noting the intense FCS rivalry between the schools.

For Montigo Moss, putting on the purple jersey represented a career highlight, but he hopes it's just the beginning.

