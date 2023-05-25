“I don’t understand God’s plan” – Ravens star James Proche distraught after mother’s sudden death

Baltimore Ravens' star James Proche just lost his mother. The fourth-year wide receiver out of SMU posted to Twitter announcing her shocking passing. It was a surprise to him and he is understandably upset.

rest east momma, I love you! I’ve found new purpose in this life my love. I don’t understand God’s plan but, I promise this journey won’t be done in vain.rest east momma, I love you! https://t.co/F2t2bHnzRn

He tweeted this message out with an image of him and his late mother:

"I’ve found new purpose in this life my love. I don’t understand God’s plan but, I promise this journey won’t be done in vain. Rest easy momma, I love you!"

Several Ravens fans came to his support. In these trying times, community can be a real lifeline for those in need. One fan said he's hoping that Proche has a season for the ages this year for his late mom, but that he knows she'd be proud regardless.

Those who have experienced this type of unique and extreme pain are empathizing with Proche at this moment.

Another shared that they believe the wide receiver's mother is looking down over him now.

Alec Wissler @alec_wissler I lost my mom at 22 and it was the roughest time of my life. The good ones go way too fast. I’m sure she’s watching over you. @jamesproche3 You are in our thoughts and prayers man. Sorry to hear thisI lost my mom at 22 and it was the roughest time of my life. The good ones go way too fast. I’m sure she’s watching over you. @jamesproche3 You are in our thoughts and prayers man. Sorry to hear this 😩 I lost my mom at 22 and it was the roughest time of my life. The good ones go way too fast. I’m sure she’s watching over you. 💜

Fortunately, the pre-season is not really in full swing, which makes it easier for Proche to take some time off and be with his family during this difficult time.

Where does Ravens star James Proche fall on the depth chart?

The Baltimore Ravens have not had an elite wide receiver corps for a while now. This is why so many players, ranging from Willie Snead to James Proche, were able to play big roles within that offense.

James Proche lost his mom

Going into the 2023 season, where does Proche rank? Proche likely comes in at WR5 or 6 on the new and improved depth chart.

Following the signing of Odell Beckham Jr and the acquisition of Zay Flowers in the draft, here's how things stack up:

Odell Beckham Jr Rashod Bateman Zay Flowers Devin Duvernay James Proche Nelson Agholor Andy Isabella

Proche comes into the season with 25 career catches. He's recorded 278 yards and has not yet scored his first NFL touchdown.

