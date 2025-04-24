"Reckless, careless and dangerous" - Jon Gruden makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart amid QB's falling draft stock

Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden shared his thoughts about quarterback prospect Jaxson Dart on his show Gruden's QB Class.
Dart's draft stock has been inconsistent. After being projected as the third-best quarterback prospect, he's rumored to be a late first-round to early second-round pick. His draft stock has taken a dip after backing out of attending the draft live in Green Bay.
During his interaction with Jaxson Dart, Jon Gruden questioned the Ole Miss quarterback about his 'playing style.' After Dart said that he sees himself as an "ultimate competitor," Gruden said that he sees Dart as an old-school winged T quarterback. Gruden also compared Dart with his dad, Brandon, a safety for Utah during his collegiate career.
Gruden wants to make some changes to Dart's playing style to boost his longevity on the field.
"I think it's reckless, I think it's careless, and I think its dangerous,"Gruden said. "You're the only guy that can't play with a sore right shoulder. And we can't play without you."
Gruden analyzed some of Dart's collegiate highlights where he took big hits on the field. He asked Dart to be more cautious about his wear and tear so that he minimizes chances of a concussion in the league.
Dart's injury history is a cause of concern regarding his draft projections. The quarterback has suffered njuries in almost every season of his college career. During the Rebels' 2024 campaign, he suffered a minor ankle injury against Georgia.
However, Dart returned and started in every game for Lane Kiffin's team. He finished his final collegiate campaign by helping the Rebels to a 10-3 record and a bowl victory, recording 4,279 yards and 29 TDs passing.
Ex-Raider GM raises concerns about Jaxson Dart as a top prospect
The varying narrative surrounding the Ole Miss quarterback has been interesting. Not everyone is sold that Dart is a top first-round prospect ready to take on the challenges of the NFL, including former Raiders GM Mike Mayock.
On April 6, on the Rich Eisen show, Mayock expressed doubts regarding Jaxson Dart's ability to handle the pressure of the league, as the quarterback has a high scope of improvement
"He (Jaxson Dart) throws with anticipation; he's tough, and he can run. But when it .comes to late-game pressure- especially blitz pressure - he struggles," Mayock said.
Jaxson Dart's decision not to attend the NFL draft live has raised doubts regarding his first-round projection. However, he clarified the reason behind that on the Up and Adams show, saying that he wants to experience one of the biggest days of his life with his close family and friends at his home in Utah.
