"He's overrated if anything" - Redditors argue whether Jimmy Garoppolo is the most underrated QB of all-time

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had an interesting career with reasonable success. He started his career as Tom Brady's backup for the New England Patriots and was traded to the 49ers where he led them to a Super Bowl appearance.

On Reddit, there's been a thread about whether or not Garoppolo has had an overrated or underrated career with arguments from both sides.

Many Redditors seem to be on the side that though he is a good quarterback, he is overrated because of his contract, his injuries, and the fact that the 49ers gave up multiple picks for Trey Lance, who will soon be his replacement.

Jimmy Garoppolo could leave San Francisco this offseason

One big rumor this offseason has been that the 49ers could potentially trade Garoppolo or even release him. If the 49ers cannot negotiate a trade involving him, he could request a release, according to Matt Maiocco, who covers the 49ers.

Javier Vega @JavierVeg_ “Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo, will ask for his release, if a trade isn’t materializing” - Matt Maiocco “Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo, will ask for his release, if a trade isn’t materializing” - Matt Maiocco

One reason why he hasn't been traded is because of his injured shoulder. During the offseason, Garoppolo underwent successful shoulder surgery on March 8th. He suffered a shoulder injury during the 49ers' Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, a game they won 23-17.

Once he's healthy, he'll be able to pass a physical, which would be the next step in facilitating a trade. Only then would a team be able to evaluate his recovery and make a decision on trading for the 49ers quarterback.

In the 2021 season, he threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His regular-season career numbers are: 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how this situation turns out and where the quarterback plays in the 2022 season.

