×
Create
Notifications

"He's overrated if anything" - Redditors argue whether Jimmy Garoppolo is the most underrated QB of all-time

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Robert Gullo
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 11:34 PM IST
News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had an interesting career with reasonable success. He started his career as Tom Brady's backup for the New England Patriots and was traded to the 49ers where he led them to a Super Bowl appearance.

youtube-cover

On Reddit, there's been a thread about whether or not Garoppolo has had an overrated or underrated career with arguments from both sides.

This user argued that the quarterback is extremely underrated:

AestheticC18 repsonded by saying:

NateKaeding seems to agree that the 49er is overrated:

This user probably thinks he is overrated:

Another user took the "on the one hand this, on the other hand that" approach:

Many Redditors seem to be on the side that though he is a good quarterback, he is overrated because of his contract, his injuries, and the fact that the 49ers gave up multiple picks for Trey Lance, who will soon be his replacement.

Jimmy Garoppolo could leave San Francisco this offseason

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

One big rumor this offseason has been that the 49ers could potentially trade Garoppolo or even release him. If the 49ers cannot negotiate a trade involving him, he could request a release, according to Matt Maiocco, who covers the 49ers.

“Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo, will ask for his release, if a trade isn’t materializing” - Matt Maiocco

One reason why he hasn't been traded is because of his injured shoulder. During the offseason, Garoppolo underwent successful shoulder surgery on March 8th. He suffered a shoulder injury during the 49ers' Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, a game they won 23-17.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks (via @RapSheet) nfl.com/news/49ers-qb-… https://t.co/tOrmxu9Vlz

Once he's healthy, he'll be able to pass a physical, which would be the next step in facilitating a trade. Only then would a team be able to evaluate his recovery and make a decision on trading for the 49ers quarterback.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the 2021 season, he threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His regular-season career numbers are: 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how this situation turns out and where the quarterback plays in the 2022 season.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Jimmy G overrated?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी