“Reminds me a little bit of Jalen Hurts” - Ex-Lions QB delivers verdict on Jaxson Dart, doubts Steleers’ chance of getting Ole Miss QB

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will go higher in the 2025 NFL draft than most are predicting. The former NFL quarterback drew a comparison between Dart's game and Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts.

Orlovsky, who played 12 years in the NFL with stints with the Detroit Lions, laid out his take on March 12 on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The analyst has been examining Dart's game footage and spoke with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin for more insight on the QB prospect.

"I think that third quarterback is more than likely going to be Jaxson Dart. I don't think Jaxson Dart gets out of the first round," Orlovsky said. "I watched Jaxson Dart's tape, and I go, 'What am I missing?'... I think runner and athlete-wise, he reminds me a little bit of Jalen Hurts. He makes some throws on tape. You're like, 'Man, this is big-time football.'"

Dart's 2024 campaign with the Rebels was outstanding. He passed for 69.3% of his attempts for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and a mere six interceptions. He also showed his dual-threat skills by running for 495 yards and three TDs.

Steelers probably don't have a chance on Jaxson Dart

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Dan Orlovsky's bold prediction goes even beyond the first-round choice for Jaxson Dart. He said that the QB could be gone before the Pittsburgh Steelers can draft him.

"I don't think he gets out of the first round," Orlovsky said on March 12, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "I don't think he gets to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21."

Pittsburgh has reportedly expressed interest in Dart. The team spoke with him at the NFL Scouting Combine and possesses the 21st overall selection.

Dart's draft stock has been rising steadily. ESPN's Mel Kiper considers him the third-best quarterback in the class after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. An NFL executive informed The Athletic's Mike Sando that Dart might be a consideration for the New York Jets with the seventh overall pick.

Although heaping praise on the abilities of Dart, Orlovsky made some points.

"The hesitation you have is there's two games, one against Kentucky and one against Florida, where he makes two or three decisions where you're like, 'Dude, what are you doing with the football at that moment?'" Orlovsky said.

The Ole Miss QB's completion rate went from 61.9% as a freshman at USC to 69.3% during his last season at Ole Miss.

Dart made his impression with the Rebels, breaking Eli Manning's school record for most passing yards. He is one of only four Southeastern Conference players in history with 12,000 career total yards.

