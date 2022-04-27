Report: Washington Commanders also being investigated by DC Attorney General

The Washington Commanders have been in hot water for seemingly the entirety of the 2020s, but the storm doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. According to Pro Football Talk, the team is under another investigation in addition of the one being conducted by the State of Virginia.

DC's Attorney General Karl Racine is looking into several areas of misconduct, including "allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct." This is in addition to how the team handled lines of inquiry and how well they cooperated with authorities. Lastly, the team's ticket sales practices are also under investigation by Racine.

In a statement made by the AG, he called the details "deeply troubling." Here's how she explained the scope of the investigation, which started in 2021:

“The disturbing details of misconduct by the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder that we’ve seen in extensive public reporting are deeply troubling. No one should face mistreatment at work and no organization can evade the law."

Racine continued, calling on anyone with information to contact their office.

"The Commanders’ players and employees, and District residents deserve a thorough investigation that determines exactly what happened and holds those accountable for any illegal conduct. We encourage those who experienced or witnessed misconduct to contact our office.”

The Washington Commanders, if that is their real name

Washington Football Team have been renamed Washington Commanders

Just a few years ago, the Washington Commanders were called the Washington Redskins. The team's name, which had been around for decades, offended groups in the Native American community. After decades of pressure, the team finally gave in, changing their name in time for the 2020 season.

However, the team couldn't decide on a final name, so they gave the team a placeholder name. The result was the "Washington Football Team," leading to a running joke in the NFL community.

The team played under the name in 2020 and 2021 before changing it in early 2022. In this brief era, the team made the playoffs at 7-9 in 2020 and went 7-10 in 2021.

In early 2022, the team name was changed to Washington Commanders. The name change seemed to get as negative a response as the change to the 'Washington Football Team'.

Seemingly, the most common complaint was that the team's new name was now going to carry the shortened "Commie" nickname.

Of course, as a team located in the capital of the United States, seemingly the last thing fans wanted was their team's name to line up with Communism. That said, with multiple investigations hanging over the head of owner Dan Snyder, the name of the team is likely not at the top of his priority list.

