“We’re not going to lie to each other” - NFL analyst reveals why Lamar Jackson was genuine with Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL world got more than just eggs on Easter, courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson.

After more than a year of waiting, Beckham Jr. finally found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens. The team's quarterback, Jackson, took to Instagram to reveal the two sharing a video call.

From Lamar’s IG… Definitely looks like Lamar Jackson and new #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. are on the same page…From Lamar’s IG… Definitely looks like Lamar Jackson and new #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. are on the same page… From Lamar’s IG… https://t.co/eMkd2ewg7R

Heading into the weekend, most all but assumed the quarterback was on the outs with the team. However, based on what transpired over the weekend, pundits are assuming he told the receiver he had intentions of staying.

Speaking on "Get Up," former NFL player Marcus Spears revealed why he believes Beckham Jr.'s addition proves Jackson is all-in with the team in 2023:

"I make another point. We're not going to lie to each other. We lie to [the media], we'll lie to the organization. Most of the time players ain't going to lie to each other... If I tell [you] I'm coming to play for the New York Jets. [You] know the expectation."

Will Lamar Jackson return to the Ravens in 2023?

Spears continued by explaining that conversations between players are inherently more genuine than what's said in public and to their employers:

"The expectation is to be there and for us to go try to win a championship, because those conversations that happened between us as players is more about what's happening on the football field, not the realm of all of the talk in media or what's going on in the front office..."

Lastly, he essentially called Jackson's return a done deal:

"If Lamar Jackson is not playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens based on what they just did for Odell Beckham Jr. in a $15 million guarantee, I'd be shocked."

Odell Beckham Jr.'s tumultious journey concludes with him joining the Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. at Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Heading into 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. was unhappy with his place with the Cleveland Browns. Taking matters into his own hands, he requested a mid-season release, where he ended up with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams won the Super Bowl that year, but the wide receiver was dealt a damaging blow as he tore his ACL.

The injury delayed Beckham's ability to cash in on winning the Lombardi Trophy in his most recent contest. During the final quarter of the 2022 season, the wide receiver seemed to be days away from making his return via the Dallas Cowboys. However, he failed to entice any teams.

After failing to sign with a franchise during the opening volley of moves, some assumed Beckham would settle for a cheap contract late in the offseason.

Of course, with him signing a one-year, $15 million deal, the bad ending didn't come to pass. However, with only one year covered, Odell Beckham Jr. will still need to impress in 2023 to extend his lucrative playing career.

