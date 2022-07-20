Rich Eisen gives his opinion on when Tom Brady will retire after 2022

Tom Brady shocked the world when he retired this past offseason. Despite being 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller was playing at an incredible level when he decided to step away.

He then shocked the world a second time by unretiring less than two months later. Just like that, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was back and ready to make that eight.

This has prompted quite a bit of debate. Brady will be 45 when the season begins, and at some point, Father Time has to catch up with him. Rich Eisen believes this will be his last year.

He had this to say on his show:

"I think it's his final season too. I do…As you know, I think this is Brady's final season. I think it is. As you know, it's entirely possible. He wanted to do something else and be with the Miami Dolphins and seems like it."

Eisen is likely referencing the fact that Brady allegedly wanted to play in Miami with Brian Flores, but the latter was fired as their head coach and began suing the NFL.

He went on to say that the former Patriots quarterback had planned to retire earlier because he had other plans:

"I don't know. It just seems like, you know, his plans had a wrinkle thrown in it. And he was planning on having retired. As you know, he had a roast that was all set up that he's postponed till next year."

He continued, adding that there's always the chance that Brady continues proving everyone, including him, wrong:

"Because I mean, you could keep pushing back roasts, as long as you want. The roast will always be there. I do believe this is his final season, but who knows? If he can continue to play as well as he is and he has, I would love to see him play for forevermore. It's so much fun."

The quarterback is infamous for having said he wanted to play to 45.

"I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract."

There's also the potential that he doesn't want to go out without being on top and winning his record eighth Super Bowl. He has also not made a statement on if this is his final season or not.

When will Tom Brady retire?

As Rich Eisen so accurately pointed out, there's no telling when Tom Brady will retire. TB12 keeps his plans close to the chest, so there's probably not a soul in the NFL who knows his future plans. Even he may not know.

At some point, he will get too old to play football. Normally, 45-year-olds are too old, but, most certainly, when he gets to be older than 50, he will legitimately be too old.

Usually, quarterbacks start to decline physically. Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger had their arm strength zapped by the final two years of their careers.

Tom Brady had a good last season

It often happens without warning, but the Buccaneer's arm looked as strong as ever last year. If that's any indication, Tom Brady is not even close to done yet.

