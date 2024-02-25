Former NFL cornerback and current NFL broadcaster Richard Sherman was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence. At approximately 2:00AM PST, he was reportedly going 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and was pulled over by the Washington State Police.

The state troopers reportedly smelled alcohol when they approached Sherman, who appeared to have bloodshot and watery eyes. He allegedly stated that he drank two margaritas prior to getting behind the wheel of his vehicle.

He was then booked into King County Jail, where he now awaits a hearing on Monday morning. NFL fans online were critical of Sherman's arrest and most called for FOX Sports to revoke his contract. He currently co-hosts "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless on weekdays.

Others were outraged that Richard Sherman would get behind the wheel and drive when he had consumed alcohol, rather than calling for a rideshare or even a car service instead.

Below are some comments about Sherman's run-in with law enforcement:

Richard Sherman previously had a DUI incident in 2021

Richard Sherman's recent arrest isn't his first DUI incident. The 25-year-old was also arrested in July 2021 after a series of events which took place around Seattle. Back then, he was accused of crashing his vehicle into a construction area while intoxicated.

The former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion then apparently fled the scene and reportedly attempted to break into the home owned by his in-laws. They then called the police and Sherman was arrested for driving under the influence, suspicion of burglary and domestic violence, which were felony charges.

At the time, he blamed personal issues for the charges he was facing in a social media post:

"I am deeply remorseful for my actions. ... I behaved in a way I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need."

In March 2022, he agreed to a plea deal, agreeing to two misdemeanor charges of first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass.