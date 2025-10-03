Richard Sherman shares 2-word smug reaction after 49ers beat Rams to extend division lead

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Oct 03, 2025 18:09 GMT
The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 5 with several stars struggling with injuries. Quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall, Juan Jennings and Jordan Watkins watched from the sidelines as Mac Jones led the team to its fourth win of the season against the LA Rams with a depleted squad.

Former Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman was the only panelist who predicted the 49ers would win against the Rams. The five-time Pro Bowler predicted the scoreline to be 27-21. When the dust settled, Sherman's words became a reality as the 49ers secured a 26-23 victory over the Rams.

The analyst shared his reaction after his prediction came true via his X handle.

"I knew. 😤," Sherman wrote on Thursday.

Jones threw a touchdown in both quarters of the first half to give San Francisco a 14-0 lead. The Rams hit one back near the end of the second quarter but allowed a field goal and trailed 17-7 at halftime.

Eddy Pineiro scored a FG in the third quarter, but Matthew Stafford cut down the deficit with another TD pass. He threw for another TD in the final quarter to even the score. In the last three minutes, both teams scored a field goal to send the game into overtime.

San Francisco managed a field goal in overtime. Los Angeles had the opportunity to equalize, but Sean McVay decided against a field goal on fourth-and-2. The 49ers' defense got the job done to earn their fourth win of the season. They are 4-1 now and are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Mac Jones on 49ers' quarterback situation

Mac Jones was asked to lead the charge after Brock Purdy suffered a toe injury in the season opener. He was sidelined for the next two games and returned for the Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he ended up hurting his toe again. The 49ers are 3-0 under Jones, and the quarterback was asked if he would lead the offense even after Purdy's return.

“They brought me here to play as a backup, and that’s my job,” Jones said. “Brock’s the starter of this team, and right now he’s dealing with something. For him to go out last week and play when he probably wasn’t at full health shows how much he cares about this team. I’m just trying to get some wins for him so it helps us down the line.”

Jones has thrown 86 completions on 129 passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns in just three games. His productivity is more impressive considering the team is missing many main stars on offense.

