Rihanna drops yet another massive update after announcing she'll headline Super Bowl 2023

Grammy award winner Rihanna announced on Sunday that she will perform at the Super Bowl LVII, this coming February. The singer will have big shoes to fill after the success of last season's show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

But could the singer also be working on new music? Along with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the singer was seen walking into a recording studio in New York City, just one day after the halftime news.

This isn't the first time that Rihanna has been seen outside of a New York City music studio in recent months. Artists who decide to perform at the big game's halftime show usually do so with other intentions. Meaning, they are trying to promote a new album and perhaps debut new music during the show.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world and the perfect platform to reach millions of fans. Last year's halftime show brought in over 100 million viewers.

In 2019, Rihanna reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. The singer was unhappy with the NFL for their treatment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. This will be the singer's first public appearance and performance since 2018.

Apple Music buys naming rights for Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi announced in early 2022, that they would no longer sponsor the halftime show. This put the naming rights up for grabs for all major companies.

Last week, Apple Music was named the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Their first halftime show will be in February with the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The NFL announced the news, saying that they couldn't think of a better partner to sponsor the show:

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show. We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Apple Music, along with Apple TV, will now be able to market the Halftime show and make the music available to users more than ever before. This will create an even bigger audience than ever before. One thing's for certain, it should be a tremendous show in February.

